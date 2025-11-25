Woman dies in crash after vehicle pursuit, police say

A woman was killed in a crash in Santa Maria late Monday night.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, just before 10:15 p.m., officers tried to stop a white Jeep near the intersection of Blosser Road and Cook Street. Police say the driver was driving erratically and refused to stop.

Officers followed the Jeep for about a minute, but called off the pursuit near the intersection of Stowell Road and Western Avenue.

Police say the driver continued traveling eastbound on Stowell, speeding through multiple red lights before colliding with another vehicle in the intersection of Stowell and Bradley Road.

The driver of the Jeep was ejected during the crash and died at the scene. Police say the people in the other vehicle were not hurt.

The identity of the woman who died has not yet been released.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal collision. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria CHP Office at (805) 608-6310 or the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.