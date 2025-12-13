Woman injured during an overnight Santa Maria shooting

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 1000 block of West Morrison Street at around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a 32-year-old woman who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was then transported to the Marian Medical Center for treatment. However, her current condition remains unknown.

Officers made contact with residents at the apartment complex where the shooting was reported and searched an apartment connected to the incident. No additional victims were found.

The investigation is still active, and no arrests have been made. Authorities confirm there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.