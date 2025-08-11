Woman shot, killed in Santa Maria. Police seek the public's assistance

A woman is dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Santa Maria late Saturday night.

Santa Maria Police Department officials said a woman was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of West Main Street around 11:02 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they arrived and found her with life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

Authorities are asking for the public's help and are urging anyone with information to contact them at the numbers below. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.