Work progressing on new Starbucks, car wash in Santa Maria

Progress is being made on a new Starbucks location and car wash in Santa Maria.

The buildings along the 1400 block of S. Bradley Road are going up in the former Roadhouse Grill location, which was torn down in late 2024.

While work on Starbucks appears to be in the final stages, with the sign on the location now up, work is still underway on what will be Quick Qwack Car Wash.

KSBY reached out to Starbucks for more information on when hiring will take place and when the store will open, and is waiting to hear back.