Young Santa Maria gymnasts prepare for annual Elks Rodeo Parade appearance

The 83rd annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade is set to kick off Saturday at 10 a.m., and among the more than 120 entries is KT's All Star Gymnastics.

Gym owner Katey Eckenrode said her team has been preparing for weeks.

"A month and a half before the parade, we have the routine and start practicing," said Eckenrode, "We practice probably two times a week with all the girls. It's just fun."

Spectators can expect a full display of gymnastics skills from the team. Gymnast Valentina described what the crowd can look forward to.

"You can expect a lot of tumbling, cartwheels, handstands, back walkovers, and a lot of dancing," Valentina said.

For the gymnasts, the parade is a chance to show their families and the community the results of hours of hard work.

"It gives them a chance to show off a little bit all of their hard work that they do every single day, because the girls that are doing the parade, they're in here at least three times a week and three hours a day," Eckenrode said.

Gymnast Andrea Corrales said the moment brings a mix of excitement and nerves.

"It makes me excited because I can show my parents what we have been working on, and it makes me nervous because thousands of people are going to be watching us perform," Corrales said.

If you can't make it in person, you can watch KT's All Star Gymnastics hit the parade route Saturday at 10 a.m. live on Laff Channel 6.2. A special rebroadcast of the parade will also air at 3 p.m. on KSBY.