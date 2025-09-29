The Centro Corazón Comunitario hosted its 4th annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in Solvang on Sunday.

Organizers say the community celebration honored the history, culture, and contributions of the Hispanic community.

“Our goal is to serve the northern side of our county. And this is kind of like an event for us to showcase what we're about, what we're accomplishing every day. whether there's individuals living Lompoc are here in the Santa Ynez valley.” said Dayana Zepeda, the CEO of the Centro Corazón Comunitario.

The event featured food, a kids corner, live music, and a ballet folklorico performance from students at Santa Ynez High School.