AmeriCorps program celebrates Central Coast volunteers at graduation ceremony

Volunteers for the Central Coast branch of AmeriCorps were honored during a graduation ceremony in Los Olivos on August 5.

The federal program places members at homeless service sites across Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties to support veterans and find secure housing for the homeless.

"We've housed over 70 individuals and families, getting them into permanent housing. And I believe we helped over 150 get into transitional housing,” said Northern Santa Barbara County United Way Program Director Lilly Leon. “So that's just a really big impact in our community, not just Santa Barbara County, but the Central Coast itself."

U.S. Representative for California’s 24th District Salud Carbajal was also in attendance and thanked volunteers for their time helping the local community.

During the ceremony, program staff and county, state, and federal representatives handed out federal, state, and county certificates.

For more information and to apply to the AmeriCorps program, click here.