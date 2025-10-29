Buellton commits $450K to new aquatics complex for Santa Ynez Valley

The Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Complex has received another financial commitment to bring back year-round public swim access for people in the community.

The Buellton City Council has reportedly voted to pledge $450 thousand to the project, which involves the construction of a two-pool facility at Santa Ynez Valley High School.

Buellton officials say the site would serve students, seniors, families and athletes across the Valley.

The aquatics center is aiming to raise $13.7 million for the project by December 2026.

Buellton's donation reportedly brings the total funds raised to more than $4.5 million.

The City of Solvang has also committed $450 thousand to support the new facility.

