Buellton's first-ever farmers' market set to launch in March on Avenue of Flags

A new weekly farmers' market is coming to Buellton for the first time in the city's history, with plans to launch as soon as March on Avenue of Flags.

The market represents the culmination of more than a decade of planning, according to city officials.

"The Planning Commission as a whole seemed really excited just to have this finally come to fruition and have an operator willing to bring it to our city," said Andrea Keefer, Planning Commission Director.

Local resident Julia Pritchard, who was born and raised in Buellton, expressed enthusiasm for the new addition to her hometown.

"I'm super excited. I think it's going to bring the community together. It's going to, you know, bring some life to Buellton. I mean, we've never had one as far as I know and I was born and raised here," Pritchard said.

Currently, residents like Pritchard travel to neighboring Solvang for fresh produce at that city's farmers' market.

"It'll be nicer just, you know, to stay closer to home. I don't have to travel," Pritchard said.

Market operator Brenda Browning said attendees will find "loads of produce from 3 local producers. Fresh beef, chicken and lamb. Seafood- lobster, crab and fish. Sourdough, coffee and baked goods. Local honey, lavender, candles, flowers, plants, pet products and numerous crafts."

The market will operate on two medians along Avenue of Flags, designated as median two and median three. While the road will remain open to traffic during market hours, a small roadway connecting the north and south lanes between the medians will be closed during events.

Some local business owners raised concerns during December's city council meeting about potential impacts on customer access.

"I'm here to ask you to please not close the road to our business during farmer's market hours," said Ray M., a local motel owner. "Most of our guests are elderly and would like to park their cars in front of the motel."

Keefer anticipates increased parking demand from market attendees but expects the street to accommodate the additional traffic.

The inaugural farmers' market is scheduled to open on March 16 at 2 p.m. and will take place every Monday through October.

