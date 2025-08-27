Carla Mead defeats Dave King in Buellton City Council special election

The city of Buellton has a new District 4 city councilmember.

Carla Mead has won the special election for the seat, defeating Dave King 62% to 38%, according to the city's semi-official results released Tuesday night.

The seat was left vacant after former councilmember David Silva was elected mayor last November. In January, the council decided to hold a special election to fill that seat.

Mead will serve the remainder of Silva's original four-year term, ending in December 2026.

This was a vote-by-mail-only election. About 400 total votes were cast.