Carla Mead defeats Dave King in Buellton City Council special election

Mead will serve the remainder of David Silva's original four-year term, ending in December 2026.
The city of Buellton has a new District 4 city councilmember.

Carla Mead has won the special election for the seat, defeating Dave King 62% to 38%, according to the city's semi-official results released Tuesday night.

The seat was left vacant after former councilmember David Silva was elected mayor last November. In January, the council decided to hold a special election to fill that seat.

Mead will serve the remainder of Silva's original four-year term, ending in December 2026.

This was a vote-by-mail-only election. About 400 total votes were cast.

