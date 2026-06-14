Community in Solvang celebrates Pride month

Communities across the Central Coast are gathering to celebrate Pride month this June. On Saturday afternoon, Santa Ynez Valley Pride celebrated with its 5th annual parade and festival at Solvang Park.

Organizers say the theme for this year was "Pride in action." They say it's meant to express that pride is not just a feeling, but it's something people live and share every day.

The event featured live music, rock climbing, local food trucks, and vendors.

If you're looking to attend a pride celebration, Atascadero's Pride in the Park event will take place on Sunday, June 14, from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.