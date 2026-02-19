Cottage Health proposes medical building for former Buellton movie theater site

A new medical facility could replace the vacant Parks Plaza Theater in Buellton under a proposal by Cottage Health that's currently under city review.

The former movie theater on McMurray Road has been empty since closing permanently around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The site along one of Buellton's busiest commercial stretches has been the subject of several redevelopment conversations in recent years.

"Just around COVID time, the theater permanently closed," said Andrea Keefe, City of Buellton Planning and Development Director.

Since then, the site has been the focus of more than one redevelopment idea, including a fast-food project that faced pushback over traffic concerns.

"The In-N-Out project was approved by the planning commission upon a 3-to-2 vote," Keefe said. "The project was appealed to the city council and the city council basically overturned the planning commission's approval of that project."

Some Buellton residents see the potential benefits of a medical facility.

"I'm going to be in one of those health care centers, I imagine, in my time," said Janene Harris. "It would be nice to be local right here in Buellton and somewhere close."

Harris has fond memories of the former theater.

"My most important memories is, my husband was alive there and he loved the movies as much as I did," Harris said.

Mary Atkinson, who has lived in Buellton for 26 years, also remembers visiting the theater but worries about traffic impacts from any new development.

"I've lived here for 26 years and I went to a few movies and it was good," Atkinson said. "There's a lot of traffic in this town."

City planning commission staff say the new proposal is under review with requirements for traffic studies along with design, parking and circulation analysis.

"To ensure that traffic with this particular use would not significantly impact our city's roadways and traffic," Keefe said.

The project will be discussed at a public hearing on Thursday, February 19, at 6 p.m. during the Buellton Planning Commission meeting, where residents can share their views.

Cottage Health was unavailable for comment for this story.

