Danish Days brings cultural celebration and economic boost to Solvang businesses

Danish Days in Solvang draws visitors from around the world each year. For local businesses, the annual celebration delivers a critical economic boost during a slower time of year.

Attendees travel from well beyond California's Central Coast to take part in the festivities. Danish Maid 2026 Ainsley Haws said the event's reach surprised even her.

"I met someone from Jerusalem and like Germany and like all these countries that they come here specifically for Danish Days this one weekend every year," Haws said.

For Solvang's largely family-owned business community, that kind of turnout matters. The festival falls between the busy summer season and the holiday rush — a window that can otherwise be quiet for local shops and restaurants.

Thomas Birkholm, president of the Danish Days Foundation, said the timing makes the event especially valuable.

"There's not so much summer, it's not Christmas yet, so it's a good like upbringing for the community to have people come out, check it out, get ready for Christmas," Birkholm said.

"All the businesses are all family-run, so it's a huge family organization and it's... we're just a small family-run business," Birkholm said.

Kim Jensen, owner of Ingeborg's Danish Chocolate, said Solvang's central location makes the festival easy to reach for visitors traveling from across the state.

"It's an easy access. It's just about a gas tank away for everyone to come, and I know gas has been a little tough these days, but I think it's a great place for people to come," Jensen said.

For longtime residents, Danish Days is also a point of personal pride. Solvang resident Telma Garcia, who has lived in the city for 33 years, said the celebration is something she looks forward to every year.

"I love everything. I love the little town," Garcia said. "We celebrate a lot. We've been celebrating here and there and everywhere and dancing and we participate in everything."

Organizers say a full report detailing this year's attendance and economic impact will be released later this month.

