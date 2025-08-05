Direct Relief distributes free N95 masks to residents affected by Gifford Fire smoke

Direct Relief Santa Barbara handed out hundreds of free N95 masks on Monday in Buellton and surrounding communities as smoke from the Gifford Fire continues to impact local air quality.

Direct Relief set up a distribution site at the Hitching Post in Buellton, bringing 13,000 masks to help community members protect themselves from harmful smoky conditions.

"The health impacts of a wildfire can really affect communities even miles away from the fire, and it really affects populations like the elderly, young children, people with respiratory issues already," said Allie Kelleher, Direct Relief Program Manager.

Smoke plumes rise from the Gifford Fire as it burns for a 4th day:

"Our families can't afford to buy masks, so we heard about this. A volunteer drove by, called me, and said, see if you can get some," explained Linda Marzullo, Program Coordinator at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang, who came to collect masks for the 250 low-income families her church serves at their weekly food distribution. "I was expecting a couple of dozen, but not enough for all our families, so it's wonderful."

The distribution comes at a critical time as several residents and Direct Relief representatives report that local retailers have sold out of masks.

"We're happy to be able to fill in this gap in the community, to be able to pass out free masks to really anyone who needs some," Kelleher said.

Residents have been feeling the effects of the poor air quality. Susan Beckman, a Buellton resident who received masks at the distribution site, said the poor air quality has hindered her outdoor workouts.

"I walk every morning, and the smoke has been really bad, and I'm feeling it in my lungs and my eyes are burning," she said.

Frank Ostini, owner of the Hitching Post where the distribution took place, said having masks is an important part of staying healthy.

"You know, we got smoke from a fire, which we have once in a while, and wearing a mask is a good thing outdoors," he said.

The distributions may continue tomorrow at the Hitching Post 2 and two South County locations between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. if needed.

Direct Relief has established self-service distribution sites in Goleta and Santa Barbara for South County residents.

Additional Pick-Up Locations (Self-Service):

