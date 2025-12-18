Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver dies in deadly crash in Santa Ynez

Emergency crews responded Wednesday night around 5:30 p.m. to a deadly crash on Figueroa Mountain Road.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the 8700 block of Figueroa Mountain Road when a vehicle was witnessed leaving the roadway and traveling approximately 300 feet down a steep hillside.

CHP officers arrived first and located the vehicle far below the roadway. Fire officials say the solo male driver was removed from the vehicle, and CPR was immediately initiated but despite life-saving efforts, the driver died minutes later.

Firefighters say they used a specialized rope rescue system to safely bring the victim back up to the roadway.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Air Support Unit was initially requested but later canceled due to high winds in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

