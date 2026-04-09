Drivers in Solvang will soon see a nearly $3 million rehabilitation project

Solvang city leaders are moving forward with a nearly $3 million project aimed at repairing one of the main roads into the city, Alamo Pintado Road.

The proposed project would rehabilitate a key stretch of roadway that connects drivers from Highway 154 into Solvang, some nearby residents say it has shown signs of wear for years.

City officials say the project was identified through a pavement management system that tracks road conditions across the city and helps prioritize which streets need repairs first.

“Alamo Pintado was identified as a top priority for us. We also received a lot of feedback from the community that that is a road that needs to be taken care of,” said Bridget Paris, Solvang’s Public Works Director and City Engineer.

According to a city staff report, the project includes removing several inches of existing pavement and replacing it with new asphalt, along with updated striping, pavement markings and additional bicycle lane improvements.

The work will also include repairs in nearby areas to prepare for future road maintenance projects, which officials say could help reduce costs down the line.

For residents who use the road regularly, they say the improvements are long overdue.

“When it rains, there’s huge potholes, probably like six inches deep and the city just seems to just leave that alone,” said Don Pierce, a local resident.

Others say the condition of the road has made it difficult to safely travel along certain sections.

“When I came here this morning, I saw the signs posted and I’m like yay, yay because the rest of the road [has already] been paved for, I don’t know, 3 or 4 years. And we are all wondering when this section will be paved,” said Rosemary “Rosie” Talmage, a longtime Santa Ynez Valley resident.

Paris said funding has been a key factor in how quickly projects like this can move forward. While the city receives some funding annually for road repairs, major rehabilitation projects can cost millions of dollars, far exceeding typical yearly budgets.

The contract for the project was awarded to CalPortland Construction after the city received six bids. The selected bid came in below the engineer’s estimate and within the city’s budget.

If approved by the City Council, construction is expected to begin April 20 and continue for approximately 50 working days.

“There will be delays along Alamo Pintado Road, but it will remain open. It will just be slower depending on the traffic control that is necessary,” Paris said.

Drivers can expect delays along the roadway from April 20 through June 26 as construction gets underway.