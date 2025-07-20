Elderly woman sustains major injuries after truck crashes 100 feet off road

An elderly woman sustained major injuries Saturday afternoon after a crash in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Department.

Fire officials say the incident happened around 3:24 p.m. on the 3200 block of Avenida Caballo.

An elderly woman was reportedly driving a pickup truck when the vehicle crashed about 100 feet over the side of the road.

SBC Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck says the woman sustained major injuries and was transported by air to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Officials report that the cause of the incident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.