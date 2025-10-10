First & Oak to close after a decade in business

After a decade in business, First & Oak restaurant in Solvang is closing its doors. The announcement came in an Instagram post on October 1, 2025. According to Executive Chef Ivan Coronel, the owners plan to focus on their winery, Coquelicot Estate, which is also located in Solvang.

"Miss the team, the community, being able to walk down to a local farmer's market whenever I feel like it. And overall, I've been with this business for over ten years and couldn't ask for another one, you know?" said Coronel.

Following the restaurant’s closure, the Mirabelle Inn, the hotel that shares the same space, will continue to use the area for guest services.

First & Oak’s final day of business will be Sunday, October 19th.