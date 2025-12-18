'Food for Finals' tradition helps Santa Ynez students fuel up for test season

It's finals week at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, and people in the community are helping make sure students are fueled with plenty of food so they perform well on their exams.

"Food for Finals" is a tradition at the high school that organizers say is at least 30-to-40 years old.

For three days, students get a free breakfast and early lunch so they don't have to worry about preparing food for themselves amid the busy finals study crunch.

"Well, they're all very stressed out, obviously, and probably eating is the last thing on their mind when they're getting ready for this," said Brian Robinson, Santa Ynez Valley Pirates PTO President. "We just want to make sure that they've got nutritional stuff for them throughout the finals week so they can do as best they can on their tests and exams."

The food is donated by people and organizations in the community.

"Food for Finals" will return at the end of the school year.

