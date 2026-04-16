Free public transit on Earth Day

Santa Ynez Valley Transit (SYVT) is celebrating Earth Day by offering free rides on all fixed-route services on Wednesday, April 22.

The Earth Day Free Fares promotion is to encourage people to choose a cleaner, more sustainable way to get around Santa Ynez Valley.

“Earth Day is a great opportunity to highlight how small changes - like choosing public transit - can make a big difference,” said Bridget Paris, Public Works Director for the City of Solvang. “Santa Ynez Valley Transit is an easy-to-take, safe, and convenient way to get around, and we’re proud to support efforts that promote sustainability and improve quality of life in our region.”

City officials say public transit plays an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ease traffic congestion.