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Free vaccinations offered to Buellton residents ahead of flu season

Flu Vaccine
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Flu Vaccine
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In preparation for the upcoming flu season, Cottage Urgent Care is offering free flu shots to community members in Buellton.

The free vaccinations will be available between September 14 and October 16 at Cottage Urgent Care, located at 328 McMurray Road, Suite 102 in Buellton.

To receive the vaccination, participants must be 12 years of age or older and must make an appointment online at the Cottage Urgent Care website.

The free vaccines available are limited.

The effort is done in partnership between Cottage Urgent Care and the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation to encourage community members to get vaccinated and stay healthy this flu season.

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