Garagiste Festival features over 100 types of wine

The 12th annual Garagiste Festival returned to Solvang on Saturday afternoon. Attendees at the event were able to participate in a wine tasting. There were over 100 different wines to choose from and over 30 winemakers. The event also featured a VIP seminar held by Greg Brewer, one of Santa Barbara's popular winemakers.

There was also a silent auction; it was one of the only opportunities for participants to take some wine home. Proceeds from the auction will benefit future winemakers through the Garagiste Scholarship Fund at Cal Poly

