Julefest brings Danish holiday magic and festivities to Solvang

Solvang’s annual Julefest is officially underway, bringing a festive Danish touch to the city all December long. From maker's markets and visits with Santa to Christmas light tours and live music, there’s something for everyone this holiday season.

Visitors like Sasha Kanofsky and her son Axel are making new memories: "This is the first time he's seen Santa. You're super excited in line. And we got a pretty iconic photo with him. Oh, he wants a toy airplane. That's the only thing he asks for is airplane."

Julefest features events all month, starting with the tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 5, at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park. The holiday parade will take place on December 6 at 11 a.m. Pet lovers can bring their furry friends for photos with Santa Paws at Solvang Park on December 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Copenhagen Countdown is scheduled for Wednesday, December 31, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the festivities conclude with a Christmas Tree Burn at Solvang Park on Friday, January 9, at 5 p.m.

For a full list of Julefest events, visit Solvangusa.com.