Landmark Pea Soup Andersen’s building to be mostly demolished

For generations of travelers driving California’s Central Coast, Pea Soup Andersen’s was more than just a restaurant. It was a landmark.

The iconic Buellton restaurant welcomed visitors for nearly a century before abruptly closing in 2024. Now, city leaders have taken a major step toward demolishing much of the vacant property while preserving portions they say hold the greatest historical significance.

On July 9, the Buellton City Council unanimously approved removing most of the property’s local historic landmark designation, allowing for the demolition of much of the former restaurant complex to move forward.

The decision comes as city officials grapple with what they describe as competing priorities: preserving a piece of Buellton history while addressing growing safety concerns at the long-vacant site.

“We’re up against a little bit of competing interests here,” said Buellton City Manager Scott Wolfe. “On the one hand, we’re dealing with a historic structure. The city has designated it a historic site. Competing with those interests are the interests of public safety.”

According to Wolfe, the building has rapidly deteriorated since the restaurant closed.

Despite efforts to secure the property, trespassers have repeatedly entered the structure, leaving behind extensive damage. Wolfe said wiring and copper pipes have been stripped from the building, while broken glass, damaged fixtures and other hazards now fill portions of the interior.

“The building has been breached on a number of occasions,” Wolfe said. “Every time we try and button it up, somebody else finds a way in there.”

City staff also expressed concerns that a fire or serious injury could occur if conditions continue to worsen.

“If there were a fire in the building, it would take the whole building in no time flat,” Wolfe said. “By removing this portion of the building, we can preserve the portion of the building that is eligible for state listing as a historic landmark.”

Under the plan approved by the council, much of the former restaurant complex could eventually be demolished. However, the original Biltmore Hotel portion of the property, the section identified as historically eligible at the state level, would remain standing.

The city is also requiring several historically and culturally significant features to be preserved before demolition takes place.

Among the items being considered for preservation are rooftop signs, historic neon signage, stained-glass windows and other recognizable features associated with the restaurant.

Crystal Bermudez

For many residents, the discussions have been emotional.

Longtime Buellton resident Jeannine Kassity said Pea Soup Andersen’s played a significant role in shaping the community’s identity.

“It’s what made travelers stop in Buellton. It’s why they came here,” Kassity said. “A lot of friends that don’t live here specifically came here for Andersen’s pea soup.”

Kassity said she hopes the city finds a way to preserve the restaurant’s legacy, even if much of the building is eventually demolished.

“I think part of it needs to be memorialized right there, not in a museum someplace,” she said. “Right there.”

Not all residents oppose the city’s decision.

Buellton resident Dale Brand said the building’s condition has deteriorated to a point where demolition makes sense.

“I think it’s run its course,” Brand said. “It really is an old building and I don’t think there’s any way they could have saved that thing now.”

Questions also remain about the future of Pea Soup Andersen’s iconic billboards that have greeted travelers along Highway 101 for decades.

Wolfe said one of the billboards north of Buellton is expected to be discussed by city leaders in August as officials consider potential changes. Another billboard south of the city is owned by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, which is also evaluating updates to its messaging.

While no final decisions have been made, Wolfe said changes to the signs, whether through updated displays, modifications or possible removal, remain under discussion.

For many residents, the signs are just as recognizable as the restaurant itself. Brand recalled spotting the billboards while returning home from trips and knowing he was getting close to Buellton.

“I’d see those signs miles down the road and see the Pea Soup Andersen's sign and I’m like, I’m getting closer,” Brand said. “I’m 97 miles away. I’m almost there. Home.”

Questions also remain about what will ultimately replace the landmark property.

Developer Ed St. George owns the site, but no formal redevelopment proposal has been submitted to the city.

Wolfe said city leaders have made it clear that whatever eventually replaces the former restaurant should reflect Buellton’s character and history.

“What goes there needs to be significant architecturally,” Wolfe said. “It needs to fit in with the community. It needs to harmonize with the character.”

KSBY News reached out to St. George for comment regarding the council’s action and his vision for the property but did not receive a response before publication.

Before demolition can begin, the property owner must finalize plans showing how the remaining historic portion of the building will be protected. Historic artifacts identified for preservation must also be removed and stored.

Wolfe said he hopes that process can move forward by late this year or early next year.

For now, the future of one of Buellton’s most recognizable landmarks remains uncertain. But for many residents, preserving the history behind Pea Soup Andersen’s remains just as important as deciding what comes next.

