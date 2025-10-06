Native American tribes gather for the annual Chumash powwow in Santa Ynez

Native American tribes from across the country gathered in Santa Ynez this weekend for the annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day event featured traditional dancing, singing, drumming, arts, crafts, and more, creating a vibrant celebration of Native culture.

What started as a simple fundraiser to bring running water to the Santa Ynez Reservation has grown into a cherished cultural and educational gathering, allowing the Chumash tribe to share its heritage with other tribes and the local community. This year’s event also marks a special milestone; it has been 60 years since the first Chumash powwow in 1965.

Sarah Jahn, a resident of the Santa Ynez Reservation, shared her thoughts about the event. “I'm so proud to be here and I'm so grateful that this exist and seeing other people feel the same way and the smiling, the community, the laughing, like, I just love that. I love that so much and like it brings back every year. I can't wait to meet new people and also see the same people, said Jahn.