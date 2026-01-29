New affordable senior apartment complex opens in Buellton

A grand opening celebration was held Wednesday in Buellton to celebrate a new affordable apartment complex for seniors.

The Village Senior Apartments includes 50 units with 13 homes specifically for veterans. Some of the new residents were previously homeless.

The community features mobility-friendly homes and on-site supportive services.

"I've been very happy over here looking at all the trees and all the dogs running by, dogs 'bark bark bark.' It's good, very good. I'm happy. I'm not living under the bridge," said Joe Chavez, a new Village Senior Apartments resident.

The new complex is located on Valley Vineyard Circle.