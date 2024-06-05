New vinyl and vintage store opens in Solvang

A new haven for music lovers has sprung up in Solvang, blending nostalgia with a touch of modernity in the heart of Jensen's Copenhagen Square.

Off the Record Vinyl & Vintage celebrated its grand opening on May 18. The event featured live music from the San Luis Obispo-based band Doobious Company, described on the store's Instagram as sounding as "if Sublime and Amy Winehouse had a kid that was babysat by Incubus."

Attendees enjoyed specialty drinks crafted by a local mixologist, snacks from local and regional businesses, and participated in a raffle for vinyl and vintage goods from the shop.

Owned by Michael Casey, Off the Record Vinyl & Vintage aims to "save some of the past for the future" by offering a variety of vintage goods, vinyl records, and vintage and contemporary audio equipment. The store has a unique collection of old radio cassette tape decks, record players, and a large collection of records.

Casey utilized the time available during the COVID-19 pandemic and his extensive collection of classic music and old records to open his shop.

The store also serves as an educational experience for younger generations.

Savannah Valenzuela, a high school graduate who works at Off the Record Vinyl & Vintage, shared her excitement about discovering a way of listening to music that was new to her.

"Working here kind of opened my eyes to how it used to be and how, like, it wasn't always on your phone," Valenzuela said. "You had to flip your record if you wanted different music."

Valenzuela explained that her employment at the store has taught her to handle records and cassettes carefully and sparked conversations with her grandparents about their childhoods. She says she finds it fascinating to learn how to use vintage audio equipment, like record players, which she was previously unfamiliar with.

Off the Record Vinyl & Vintage is now open to the public and is located at 446 Alisal Road.

People can find more information about the business on their website.