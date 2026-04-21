Road construction underway in Solvang

Road rehabilitation and paving work is underway in the City of Solvang.

The improvements will be made to Alamo Pintado Road, Alisal Road, Fifth Street, Fourth Place, Elm Avenue, Laurel Avenue, Park Way, Molle Way, Soro, Odby, Aars, Fjord Road and the Alisal – Glen Neighborhood.

The project began on April 20 and is expected to go through August 1 from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Traffic control measures will be in place.

Here is what to expect:

• Alamo Pintado Road: Expect lane closures throughout Alamo Pintado Road. Traffic may be reduced to one lane.

• Solvang School Area: Expect lane closures throughout Fifth Street, Elm Area, Fourth Pl., and Laurel Ave. Traffic may be reduced to one lane.

• Alisal Road: Expect Lane closures for Alisal Road.

• Alisal-Glen Neighborhood: For residents living on cul-de-sacs (specifically off Fjord Drive), these roads will be under complete closure during paving operations. For the Non-cul-de-sacs roads like Fjord, Manzanita Drive, First Street, Juniper Drive, and Glen Way traffic may be reduced to one lane.

• Downtown & Connecting Streets: Various Alleys including Park Way, Molle Way Soro, Odby, and Aars will have lane closures or full closures.

Officials ask that drivers allow extra time for travel and consider alternate routes where possible.