Santa Ynez General in Los Olivos set to close after seven years

A popular retail shop in the Santa Ynez Valley will close its doors at the end of the year after nearly seven years in business.

Santa Ynez General, located on Nojoqui Avenue in downtown Los Olivos, announced the upcoming closure in a post on Instagram.

The shop first opened in October 2019 and became a destination for residents and visitors seeking a curated collection of clothing, home decor, gifts and other specialty items.

In its announcement, the business thanked customers for their support over the years and reflected on its time serving the community.

The owners did not provide a reason for the closure.

The General Store has been a fixture in Los Olivos' retail scene, drawing shoppers from across the Santa Ynez Valley and beyond. The business built a following through its selection of apparel, home goods and locally inspired products.

The store is expected to remain open through the end of 2026. Additional details about closing plans or potential liquidation sales have not been announced.

Customers can find updates on the store’s social media pages as the closure date approaches.