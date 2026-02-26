Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic hosts free dental clinic for children

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic hosted its 6th annual Give Kids A Smile event on Wednesday.

The clinic's dental department provided children ages 12 and under with free dental work, including exams, cleaning and more.

"We just we have community of underserved families both here in the Santa Ynez Valley, but just nationwide, and so this is an opportunity for those children to get services that they may not otherwise be able to receive," said Dental Director Mike Savidan.

During last year's event, organizers say more than $7,300 worth of dental services were provided to more than two dozen local children at no cost to their families.

