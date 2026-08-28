Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic invites the community to attend Community Resource Health Fair

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic invites community members to attend its Community Resource Health Fair on Friday, August 28.

The event will take place at the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Reservation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will feature wellness resources, nutrition information, family activities, raffle prizes, food trucks, and more.

To increase awareness of the resources available in Santa Barbara County, the event is bringing together more than 40 organizations that promote health and well-being.

Some participating organizations include the American Red Cross, CASA of Santa Barbara County, Covered California, and many more.

The event will also include the opportunity for attendees to donate blood.

No registration is needed, and attendance is free.