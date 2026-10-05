Santa Ynez Valley Children's Museum plans major rebuild after $2 million grant

The Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum is planning a major rebuild at its city-owned site next to Riverview Park, backed by a $2 million state grant.

Jillian Knight, a museum board member and operations consultant, said the work already on the property was not permitted and will have to be removed.

“We have to demolish everything that was on site because it’s not permitted. It’s city property. We’re starting from scratch on the entire property,” Knight said.

The museum plans to keep one storage container and build a new campus. Knight said the grant will let the museum complete the capital project in one phase, once it receives the necessary permits.

Sen. Monique Limón, whose office helped secure the grant, said in a written statement, “I am proud to have secured two million dollars in state funding to help break ground on this vital community resource.”

The planned campus includes hands-on exhibits about farming, water science and air quality, along with a riverbed feature. Knight said the farming exhibit will focus on “farm laborer to table,” so children can learn where their food comes from. The water and science zone will include a large riverbed and a splash area, “but not a true splash pad,” she said.

The idea of a children’s museum close to home appealed to Phillip Rodriguez, one of three children interviewed about the project.

“I think a STEAM museum would be great. My parents don’t have to drive me to Santa Maria or Santa Barbara just to go to the MOXI or something,” Rodriguez said.

Olivia said she would like to “go somewhere with some friends” and “play with some horses.” Henry said the museum could be exciting because “a lot of kids can have fun and just do a lot.”

Buellton resident Stephen Mather, who said he walks past the site nearly every day, also welcomed the plan.

“I think that’s exciting news. The more we can do for kids, the better,” Mather said.

The revised plans are still under review. A public hearing before the Buellton Planning Commission is scheduled for Oct. 15. The project also needs City Council approval for a license agreement with the city and permits from Santa Barbara County.

The museum will be closed to visitors during construction. Knight said the schedule depends on permitting, bidding and prevailing-wage requirements, as well as weather. The museum hopes to reopen in late 2027, but no firm opening date has been set.