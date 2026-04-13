Santa Ynez woman killed in Figueroa Mountain Road crash

Authorities are seeking information on a deadly crash that happened near Santa Ynez over the weekend.

The California Highway Patrol states officers responded to reports of the crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday along Figueroa Mountain Road. Officers say they located a Mazda CX-5 on its wheels in an embankment along the west side of the road.

The driver was identified as Courtney Hegeman, 32, of Santa Ynez.

Officials say she was pronounced dead at the scene and that no other vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Buellton Area CHP office at (805) 691-6160.