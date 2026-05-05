Solvang City Council debates tourism app connected to mayor after business owners raise concerns

A tourism app created by Solvang Mayor David Brown is drawing attention from local business owners and city leaders, raising questions about fairness, transparency and how public and private roles intersect.

The app, called “Solvang Passport,” is designed to guide visitors through the city by highlighting businesses, landmarks and local attractions. Users can check in at participating locations, earn points and redeem rewards, all while exploring what the app describes as a more “local” experience.

The app describes itself as an insider guide to Solvang, encouraging users to “skip the tourist traps” and discover hidden gems, local favorites and exclusive perks.

Concerns began surfacing in February when local business owner Robby Hargreaves said he first learned about the app and brought his questions directly to the Solvang City Council.

“So February 23rd, that’s when I became aware of the passport app and then later that day I decided to just go right to city council to find out,” Hargreaves said.

Crystal Bermudez Robby Hargreaves, owner of Solvang Skate Shop, pictured helping customers visiting from Orange County.

Hargreaves, who has owned his skate shop in Solvang for about four years, said his concern quickly shifted to fairness and whether all businesses were being given the same opportunity.

“The way I came across this Solvang Passport, I was in another business, and I felt that I was kind of put off [and] that information was kind of exclusive for that business,” he said.

He said the issue isn’t just about his own business, but about how Solvang’s small business community is represented.

“It’s important that the city council understands it takes all of these businesses to make Solvang unique and to not play into what each business has more importance,” he said.

The issue reached City Hall on April 27, when council members discussed the app. Mayor Brown stepped out of that portion of the meeting as council members raised questions about whether city material may have been used in a private project.

In an interview, Brown said the app went live around February and was developed to enhance the visitor experience.

Crystal Bermudez Mayor Brown sits downs with KSBY News reporter Crystal Bermudez to talk about the latest push back of the app he developed.

“The genesis of the passport app was just really observation… how can I assist the merchants in town? How can that guest feel like a local while they’re here in Solvang?” Brown said.

Brown said before launching the app, he informed the city manager and consulted with the city attorney to determine whether it presented a conflict of interest.

“They looked at it through the FPPC and they said, 'If you stay between these guidelines, no problem,' and the guidelines are basically financial,” he said.

He also said the app is not generating revenue, and instead costs him thousands of dollars out of pocket.

“Quite honestly, it’s a cost. I’ve not profited anything,” Brown said.

After concerns were raised, Brown said he removed city-related content and added a disclaimer clarifying the app’s independence.

“It says that the City of Solvang has no connection, no endorsement, no funding, no nothing to do with this. It’s a private enterprise,” he said.

Brown added that the app is now open to businesses moving forward.

“First of all, anybody can get on it now. It is free and it will be in for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Still, Hargreaves says the concern remains about how the app was initially rolled out.

“I just wanted to make sure that all of the businesses had the same opportunity versus the ones he selected for his curated vision of Solvang,” he said.

City leaders have not taken final action, but the discussion is expected to continue as council members consider possible updates to the city’s code of ethics.

