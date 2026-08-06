Solvang gets $1 million to update wastewater infrastructure

The City of Solvang is using a $1 million federal grant to replace outdated wastewater infrastructure.

Officials say the money will go towards fixing and modernizing Solvang's wastewater treatment plant.

They say it will replace outdated infrastructure, strengthen emergency preparedness, and safeguard reliable access to clean water in the community.

U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal secured the grant in the Fiscal Year 2026 government funding bill.

The wastewater treatment plant in Solvang can hold 1.5 million gallons per day and currently treats wastewater from Solvang and Santa Ynez.

