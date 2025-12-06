Solvang named best Christmas city in the U.S. in national contest

Solvang is not only the holiday capital of the Central Coast, it has also been named the #1 Best Christmas Town in the U.S. in the 2025 TZR (The Zoe Report) Jet-Set Readers' Choice Awards, earning the top spot among festive destinations nationwide.

The city also secured leading placements in two categories of the 2026 Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards, including Best Christmas Town and Best Christmas Market.

Solvang was also the only California city to appear at the top of these national lists.

Every year, Solvang celebrates the holiday season with Julefest. Underway now through January 4, events include the Julefest Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., plus a maker's market, holiday carolers, Christmas light trolley tours, a nightly light and music show, Santa's Village, and much more.