Solvang residents raise safety concerns as city explores multipurpose trail along Fredensborg Canyon Road

Solvang is exploring adding a multipurpose trail project along Fredensborg Canyon Road that could include making a section of the road one-way to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The proposed trail would connect the Viborg and Chalk Hill bike paths. Because the road is so narrow, city officials are discussing whether a one-way configuration could be part of the solution.

Data from a radar feedback sign along the road's 25 mph zone recorded about 79,000 vehicles between June 1 and Aug. 30, 2025, averaging about 873 vehicles per day. The average travel speed during that period was about 27.9 miles per hour. The city says the radar sign captures northbound traffic only.

Solvang City Manager Randy Murphy said the road's current conditions make it difficult for residents to safely share the space.

"They use the roadway to walk and to ride their bikes but because of its narrow features, there's concerns about safety for them, so we've been working on a project to try and have a trail along that corridor to make it more safe for pedestrians and cyclists," he said.

Murphy said widening the road presents significant engineering and financial challenges.

"It's fairly narrow and there's some steep drop-offs, so in order to widen that, it will require construction of retaining walls, which can get very expensive," he said.

Murphy added that the city is working with SBCAG to secure funding and will also look for additional sources at the state and federal levels.

Not all residents are on board with the one-way proposal. Jodie Shays, who lives along the road, said the focus should be on driver behavior rather than traffic direction.

"Instead of focusing on it being a one-way, we should focus on the amount of people using that road and using it as a racetrack," Shays said.

She described how dangerous conditions have become for her personally.

"My morning walks have turned into me literally walking up onto the hillside to protect myself," Shays said.

Along the road, a sign in bold letters reads, "Drive like your kids live here," a message that appears to reflect the concerns of the many families living in the area.

Fellow resident Dell Richardson said she does not support the one-way idea but does want to see changes that could reduce speeding.

"We live here on Viborg and it's an issue. We try to walk our dogs in the neighborhood across the street and it's life-threatening sometimes to try and get across the street," Richardson said.

The city manager says the project is still in the early stages and no final decision has been made yet. A survey will remain open until March 20.

