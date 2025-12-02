Special needs children enjoy a special meeting with Santa thanks to Vikings of Solvang

The Vikings of Solvang hosted its annual Special Needs Kids' Christmas Party on Monday in Buellton.

Organizers say more than 1,000 special needs children and their caregivers came together for the event at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Inn.

The celebration included food and gifts, holiday characters, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus.

"My favorite part by far is the smile on the kids' faces when they get to see people who care about them and they get to see Santa Claus and get their picture taken," said event organizer Bill Bernstein.

The Vikings of Solvang is a philanthropic organization dedicated to improving the well-being of Santa Barbara County residents through medical assistance and community service.

