Big Bear's famous eagle Jackie may still be in critical condition after fight with other eagles

Big Bear's famous bald eagle matriarch, Jackie, may still be in critical condition at a wildlife rehabilitation center after fighting with rival eagles.

On Wednesday, the Friends of Big Bear Valley said on Facebook there was no update on her condition, but their most recent post had stated she was in critical condition at the Ojai Raptor Center.

Jackie, known for appearing on Big Bear Valley's Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam with her mate Shadow and their offspring, was rescued earlier in the week following an apparent "altercation" with two subadult eagles.

The rehab center is still waiting on the results of important tests to help determine what Jackie needs to recover.

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"They are still waiting on results for any sign of lead, zinc or rodenticide levels. Jackie is anemic and has inflammation affecting her kidneys. They are unsure of the underlying issue causing these symptoms. The center is working with several specialist veterinarians to determine the best supportive care for the moment," said Friends of Big Bear Valley.

While Jackie is fighting for her life, her family is guarding their nest back in Big Bear Valley.

"Shadow continues to care for, feed and protect Sandy and Luna. He has also been protecting the nest area from the other subadult eagles in the area. A couple days ago, Luna appeared to get in on the action, chasing an intruder away from the nest before he came to hang out with Shadow and Sandy!" the Friends of Big Bear Valley said on Facebook.

Although it is too soon to predict the outcome with Jackie, many are already curious about what her mate Shadow will do if she never returns.

Friends of Big Bear Valley said "due to the incredible bond Jackie and Shadow have, it would be unlikely for him to move on now and "he won’t likely be looking for a mate until his hormones kick in" later this year.