Watchdog alleges EPA and Norfolk Southern skewed East Palestine soil test results

The Government Accountability Project, a nonprofit whistleblower group, said it has obtained an email that allegedly shows the Environmental Protection Agency worked with Norfolk Southern to manipulate soil testing data in East Palestine, Ohio.

A representative from the group discussed the findings on NewsNation.

A freight train belonging to Norfolk Southern had a disastrous derailment in the village near the Pennsylvania border in 2023. It had 11 cars hauling hazardous materials and forced evacuations of the residents in the area.

The crash sent toxic chemicals into the air, ground and water in and around East Palestine. Some research has suggested it spread pollutants to 16 different states.

Lesley Pacey said the Government Accountability Project has an email that the EPA sent on March 7, 2023, showing that the agency relied on Norfolk Southern's testing methods of soil in the crash site area and told them not to test it for five toxic compounds.

The group also claimed that the EPA collected baseline soil — used as a benchmark to compare for the presence of toxic chemicals — from areas around the crash site that were known to already be contaminated.

Pacey told NewsNation that this shows the EPA was working with Norfolk Southern to get a favorable outcome for the company, which has already settled with the village and the government for its responsibility in the crash.

The scale of the long-term impact on the health of residents near the derailment site is still unknown, but some have already sued the company for wrongful death claims involving seven people.

