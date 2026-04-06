Artemis II crew travels farther from Earth than any humans in history

It’s a historic moment for the crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission, who have now traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history as they continue toward a planned lunar flyby.

The four astronauts surpassed the previous record set by the Apollo 13 crew in 1970, when they traveled about 248,655 miles from Earth.

The crew is now preparing for a period of lunar observations, where they will capture photos and videos and taking notes as they study parts of the moon that have never been seen before.

The spacecraft will be out of contact with ground control for 30-50 minutes as it passes behind the moon. The observations and notes the astronauts make will be crucial for matching up to recorded data once the flyby is complete.

The temporary loss of communications will coincide with “Earthset,” when Earth disappears behind the lunar horizon from the crew’s perspective.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE OF THE MISSION FROM NASA

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Orion is expected to pass within about 4,070 miles of the lunar surface at its closest point.

Communication is expected to be restored during “Earthrise,” when the planet comes back into view on the opposite side of the moon.

The crew is also expected to witness a solar eclipse as the moon passes between Orion and the sun.

The mission marks a major step forward in NASA’s efforts to return humans to deep space and eventually land astronauts on the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.

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