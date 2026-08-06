Shandon man arrested on charges of lewd acts with children at unlicensed daycare

A Shandon man is facing multiple charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child after authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of South Fourth Street on Wednesday, August 5.

Detectives arrested 67-year-old Javier RiveraMojica. He was booked on a no-bail arrest warrant for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

During the investigation, detectives say they learned RiveraMojica allegedly gained access to numerous victims through an unlicensed daycare that he and his wife were operating from their home in the 100 block of South Fourth Street in Shandon.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to this case, or anyone who believes they or someone they know may have had contact with RiveraMojica under similar circumstances, to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

Investigators are working to determine whether there are additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward.