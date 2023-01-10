Shelter in place lifted for City of San Luis Obispo

As a result of yesterday's flash flood warnings being lifted, San Luis Obispo community members are no longer advised to shelter in place.

Businesses in the area don't need floodgates, but it is asked by the city to still have them available and ready if the situation changes.

While there is a lull in rainfall this morning, a flood watch and wind advisory are still in effect.

Some roads remain closed due to high water:

End of South Street by Villa Automotive

101 N On at Marsh

Marsh Off-Ramp

Higuera

Colony Drive at Highway 1

Clover Ridge & South Higuera

Highway 101 at Stage Coach Rd

Highway 101 at Reservoir Canyon Rd

City officials encourage community members to be aware of their surroundings. They ask that people do not drive on flooded roads.

The community is also advised to prepare for possible thunderstorms, be aware of public safety advisories, and be watchful of roadway warning signage.

All public counters at City facilities - including City Hall, Utilities Department, SLOPD, CDD, etc. - are closed today as many City staff are assisting with storm response work.

As of 10:30 a.m., SLO Transit routes 1a, 3a, and 4a are currently operating.

Anyone who needs to evacuate their home is encouraged to go to the Red Cross Evacuation Shelter at the Church of Nazarene at 3396 Johnson Ave.

Please find more storm information, including sandbag information, road closures, and more at SLO City's website.

Important Phone Numbers: