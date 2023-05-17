(1) St. Joseph defeats (16) Pioneer Valley 4-0 to begin softball postseason

In a match-up between the Mountain League champion in St. Joseph and the Ocean League champion in Pioneer Valley, the two teams were in a stalemate through five innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, with a runner on second, Makenna Pirnat rocked a home-run to centerfield to open up the scoring after an intense defensive battle.
Two batters later, it was Seleny Chavez scoring an inside-the-park home-run to score another two runs. St. Joseph advances to the second round of the Division II playoffs where they play Highland at home on May 18 at 4:30 p.m.
Division II Scores
(5) Lompoc 2 (12) Selma 5
(4) Madera 6 (13) Arroyo Grande 5
(7) Paso Robles 3 (10) Frontier 4
(2) Tulare Union 4 (15) Righetti 3
Division III Scores
(6) Dinuba 10 (11) Templeton 19
(4) Taft 8 (13) Cabrillo 3
Division IV Scores
(1) Orange Cove 10 (16) SLO 0
(6) Nipomo 4 (11) Arvin 0
(7) Mission Prep 11 (10) Golden Valley 0