(1) St. Joseph defeats (16) Pioneer Valley 4-0 to begin softball postseason

In a match-up between the Mountain League champion in St. Joseph and the Ocean League champion in Pioneer Valley, the two teams were in a stalemate through five innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, with a runner on second, Makenna Pirnat rocked a home-run to centerfield to open up the scoring after an intense defensive battle.

Two batters later, it was Seleny Chavez scoring an inside-the-park home-run to score another two runs. St. Joseph advances to the second round of the Division II playoffs where they play Highland at home on May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Division II Scores

(5) Lompoc 2 (12) Selma 5

(4) Madera 6 (13) Arroyo Grande 5

(7) Paso Robles 3 (10) Frontier 4

(2) Tulare Union 4 (15) Righetti 3

Division III Scores

(6) Dinuba 10 (11) Templeton 19

(4) Taft 8 (13) Cabrillo 3

Division IV Scores

(1) Orange Cove 10 (16) SLO 0

(6) Nipomo 4 (11) Arvin 0

(7) Mission Prep 11 (10) Golden Valley 0

