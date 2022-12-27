10-year-old from Paso Robles competing nationally in baseball

Landon Berry is a 10-year-old Paso Robles resident that is playing for the United States Junior All-American team on the baseball diamond.

"It's all about hard work and putting in the time," said Landon Berry.

Berry has cracked the roster for the Stars 10U All-America team.

The righty is competing as a pitcher and shortstop on a national stage in Panama City Beach this week.

"I throw a two-seam fastball, I have a slider, a changeup, and then a kind of a slow curveball," said Landon Berry. "This is like putting you on the board. People know where you're from."

"It's a great opportunity to come to Florida and showcase his skills and just the life lessons that you learn along the way," said Ron Berry, Landon's grandfather.

Landon qualified for the team in the Junior All-American games in Arizona, receiving a golden ticket to join the team.

"If it weren't for my parents, I wouldn't be able to do this," said Landon Berry.

Berry credits much of his success to his family, including his grandfather.

"I get like a lot of training and help from other people, like my grandpa," said Landon Berry. "He helps me with pitching and he's done a lot to help me out."

Ron and Landon are traveling together to Florida this week for the showcase.

"I've been involved with baseball for 40 years and I thought I was done," said Ron Berry. "Then, I had grandkids."

Ron has helped grow Landon mechanically and in his knowledge of the game.

"Landon is one of those special kids, not only in baseball, but academically he does well in school and he's just taken to it," said Ron Berry. "He’s probably one of the best athletes I've ever trained."

Landon’s offensive approach comes from the MLB's most consistent man for getting on base.

"I like Juan Soto," said Landon Berry. "I like his mindset when he's in the box."

Landon also studies "Mad" Max Scherzer on the hill.

"I like Max Scherzer due to the pitches that he throws and how he likes to approach batters," said Landon Berry.

On Monday, Landon joined his 11 teammates from Texas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Michigan in Florida.

Landon begins competition on Tuesday, December 27, and will continue to play on the diamond through January 2nd.