Watch Now
Sports

Actions

(12) Lompoc outscores (5) Atascadero in shootout 17-15 to advance in Division II

Posted at 10:53 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 01:53:00-04

(12) Lompoc scored seven runs in the second inning. (5) Atascadero scored 11 in the fourth.

No shortage of offense in this one but in the top of the sixth, the three runs scored by Lompoc proved to be enough to take down the five-seed in the Division II playoffs.

Atascadero ended their regular season with partial Ocean League Championship. Lompoc plays Lemoore on the road Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Division I
(4) Redwood 14 (13) San Luis Obispo 0
(7) Righetti 1 (10) Frontier 0
(2) Buchanan 3 (15) Arroyo Grande 0

Division II
(5) Atascadero 15 (12) Lompoc 17
(4) Lemoore 10 (13) Mission Prep 5
(3) Cabrillo 2 (14) Clovis North 1
(7) St. Joseph 4 (10) Clovis East 3

Division III
(1) Kingsburg 15 (16) Morro Bay 1
(4) Pioneer Valley 2 (13) Garces Memorial 0

Division IV
(2) Arvin 6 vs. (15) Templeton 5

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg