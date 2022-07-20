The Orcutt National Little League 12U team won the 2022 Section 1 Championship with a 10-0 win over El Rio on Tuesday night. Orcutt National advances to Southern California State Tournament in Eastvale on Saturday at 9 a.m.
12U Orcutt National team advances to Southern California State Tournament
Posted at 11:40 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 02:43:15-04
The Orcutt National Little League 12U team won the 2022 Section 1 Championship with a 10-0 win over El Rio on Tuesday night. Orcutt National advances to Southern California State Tournament in Eastvale on Saturday at 9 a.m.
