16-year-old qualifies for 400m US Olympic Trial final with fastest U18 time ever

As the U.S. holds its track and field trials for the upcoming Summer Olympics, 16-year-old Quincy Wilson set the fastest 400-meter time by someone under age 18 in history.

Wilson ran the 400-meter semifinal event on Sunday in a time of 44.59 seconds. He had the fourth-fastest time during Sunday's semifinals, which was good enough to give him one of eight spots in Monday's final.

If Wilson earns a spot in the Olympics on Monday, he would become the youngest American Olympic runner since Cindy Gilbert in 1972. No American male has run in the Olympics at a younger age.

Among the other seven competitors in Monday's 400-meter final is the previous holder of the fastest 400-meter sprint by someone under age 18. Justin Robinson, who was 17 at the time, ran the 400-meter in 44.84 seconds in 2019.

On Sunday, Robinson ran his 400-meter semifinal heat in 44.95 seconds.

Quincy Hall had the fastest 400-meter time on Sunday with a time of 44.42 seconds.

According to World Athletics, Wilson is ranked No. 103 in the world at the 400-meter.

The men's 400-meter race will be among six track and field finals held on Monday to decide spots in the upcoming Olympics. The men's and women's high jump, men's 1,500-meter, women's 5,000-meter and men's 800-meter will also have finals on Monday.