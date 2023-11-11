17 Strong continues to help young adult cancer survivors with their victory trips

What started in a hospital bed in 2015 after his first battle with cancer, Arroyo Grande high school alum and standout athlete Ryan Teixeira made it his mission to make 17 Strong a cause that touches the lives of young adult cancer survivors; helping them get their much-deserved victory trips. Even after his death in March of 2017, his parents Holly and Steve continue their son’s mission of making 17 Strong even stronger.

“Ryan left us 17 strong and this amazing legacy," Steve Teixeira said. "I know he's smiling. I know he's happy and they know he's pushing 'Come on, keep going.'”

Now in their sixth year, the annual 17 Strong fundraiser Celebration of Victory has grown considerably since their first event. What once started with 250 guests has now grown to 850.

“It always blows my mind that Ryan created this and there is such a need for it," Holly Teixeira admitted. "Our small town just believes in what Ryan created.”

Here's another standout number: more than 100 recipients have been awarded victory trips since 2017.

“I can hear him sometimes in my ear chirping that we need to do more," Holly explained.

The idea of a victory trip came about when Ryan after his finishing with his first battle with cancer. Unfortunately he didn’t qualify with most organizations because of his age and therefore unable to celebrate beating Ewing sarcoma. On one side, the idea of a calling it a victory trip makes sense but it also has an even deeper meaning to the family.

Biblically “17 means victory, so it all ties together," Steve explained. "17 was his number. 17 means victory. That's where we get victory trips.”

The target demographic for these victory trips is ages 18-40 and the fundraiser is designed to celebrate those who have and those who will benefit from 17 Strong.

“That's why we call it a celebration of victory, because we celebrate their victory over illness,” Steve said.

As the cause gets bigger, the message stays just as clear. What do you want to leave behind when your time comes to an end? For Ryan Teixeira, what he left behind was quite the legacy.

“There's an old adage that you don't see a U-Haul at a funeral because you can't take it with you when you're gone. So what, are you leaving?”

The Celebration of Victory dinner and auction takes place Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach in what is expected to be a sellout crowd. However, there are various other ways to donate and contribute, you can visit 17strong.org for more information on how to do so.