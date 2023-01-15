49ers advance to Divisional Round after rolling past Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are moving on to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs following a convincing home victory over the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23.

The 49ers rolled past the Seahawks Saturday afternoon despite trailing at halftime, 17-16.

San Francisco responded with 25 unanswered points in the second half of the game, moving the 49ers on to the Divisional Round.

Brock Purdy was the star of the show, throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

Deebo Samuel accounted for 133 yards receiving, including a 74-yard touchdown that sealed the game.

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards while adding two receptions, including a touchdown catch.

The 49ers will move on to face either the Vikings, Buccaneers, or Cowboys in the next round.